MenuSearch

Join us now

Tharisa cautious on Covid, despite PGM price highs

Results 

Tharisa cautious on Covid, despite PGM price highs

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Tharisa Plc

  1. Tharisa 2020 plan hits 2019 performance

  2. Tharisa held back by upgrade spending

Most read today

  1. Company News 

    Five questions for the future of the housing market

  2. The Big Theme 

    Investment trust bargains and value traps

  3. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Hong Kong worries spread, Burberry, HSBC & more

  4. Simon Thompson 

    Exploiting cash rich value plays

  5. Simon Thompson 

    Profit from Kape’s chart break-out

More on Tharisa Plc

More on Results

Results 

Pets at Home warns of tough first half

The pet supplies retailer maintained its final dividend

Pets at Home warns of tough first half

Results 

Whitbread launches £1bn fundraise

Whitbread launches £1bn fundraise

Results 

UDG sound on cash as trading softens

UDG sound on cash as trading softens

Results 

Victrex has calm first half before Covid-19 storm

Victrex has calm first half before Covid-19 storm

Results 

Hyve profits a non-event

Hyve profits a non-event

More from Shares

Half Year Results 

Digital growth shields Future from Covid-19

While the pandemic has hit magazine sales, the group’s more diversified media business marched forward in the first half

Digital growth shields Future from Covid-19

Full Year Results 

United Utilities to review AMP7 dividend plans

United Utilities to review AMP7 dividend plans

Company News 

easyJet founder fails to oust key board members

easyJet founder fails to oust key board members

Tip Updates 

Burberry laments the absence of travelling custom

Burberry laments the absence of travelling custom
BUY

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Hong Kong worries spread, Burberry, HSBC & more

News & Tips: Hong Kong worries spread, Burberry, HSBC & more

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now