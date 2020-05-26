Eight deep-value shares, Boohoo hit by short-seller attack, pay in the time of plague & more

This week, after apologising for yet another value-focused story, Algy Hall tries to mimic the approach of the great contrarian David Dreman, and goes dredging for deep-value shares. A welcome turn-up for the books – the underperformance of this screen has "not been as cataclysmic" as many other value-focused strategies. After a major bit of tinkering, eight stocks have passed most of the screen's tests. Algy takes a closer look at one that could be a value opportunity rather than a value trap.

Meanwhile, what Algy says started out as an internal memo evolved into an ultimate guide to calculating, understanding and analysing company valuation, and we decided to publish it online. If you register here for free you can discover his three steps to understanding this crucial consideration when it comes to both picking stocks and timing your investment.

Boohoo shares were rattled by a report published by short-seller ShadowFall, which accused the online retailer of flattering its free cash flow in its accounts. Alex Janiaud reports.

And in No Free Lunch, Paul Jackson takes a look at two examples of how companies are reacting to the impact Covid-19 is having on dividends and executive pay, and how the virus reveals faultlines in common perceptions of pay. Click here to read Pay in the time of plague.

Become an IC digital subscriber and access our content online and via the app.