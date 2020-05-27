British Land losses soar as retail values plummet

The magnitude of the decline in British Land’s (BLND) retail portfolio comes as little surprise given the dire set of full-year trading figures from close rival Land Securities released earlier this month. The value of the commercial landlord’s retail assets fell by more than a quarter, with the impact of store closures responsible for a decline of between 6 and 7 per cent alone, and estimated rental values were down 11.7 per cent.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe