Getting Britain back to work: by car

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has given the green light to England's car retailers in his bid to get Britain back to work. On 1 June, automotive retailers including Vertu Motors (VTU) and Marshall Motor (MMH) will be allowed to open their doors, ahead of a wider retail sector return in the middle of the month. Car retail showrooms have been closed to the general public since the end of March, with retailers limited to conducting sales online and offering some service to key workers and vulnerable people.

