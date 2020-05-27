MenuSearch

Join us now

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Hammerson, Provident Financial, British Land & more

News & Tips: Hammerson, Provident Financial, British Land & more

By IC staff

IC TIP UPDATES:

Supermarket Income Reit (SUPR) has formed a joint venture with British Airways Pension Fund to acquire a 25.5 per cent stake in a portfolio of 26 Sainsbury’s (SBR) stores from British Land (BLND). The portfolio is funded by bonds, which mature in 2023, and the rental income received from the portfolio pays down the outstanding balance of the bonds to a final amount which will be repayable in 2023 by way of a refinancing or sale of the portfolio. Buy

To continue reading, register today

to enjoy limited access to the following:

  • Daily trading news
  • Funds coverage
  • Features on big investment themes
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on Today's Market Overview

  1. News & Tips: easyJet, Ferguson, Foxtons & more

  2. News & Tips: Hong Kong worries spread, Burberry, HSBC & more

  3. News & Tips: Equities fall back, Aviva, Whitbread & more

Most read today

  1. Stock Screens 

    Eight deep-value shares

  2. Tip Updates 

    Aviva defends dividend cut

  3. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: easyJet, Ferguson, Foxtons & more

  4. Simon Thompson 

    Bloomsbury’s recovery potential

  5. Company News 

    Boohoo hit by short-seller attack

More on Today's Market Overview

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: easyJet, Ferguson, Foxtons & more

Airlines run away with top blue-chip performances in morning trade

News & Tips: easyJet, Ferguson, Foxtons & more

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Hong Kong worries spread, Burberry, HSBC & more

News & Tips: Hong Kong worries spread, Burberry, HSBC & more

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Equities fall back, Aviva, Whitbread & more

News & Tips: Equities fall back, Aviva, Whitbread & more

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Shares stalled, Marks & Spencer, AstraZeneca & more

News & Tips: Shares stalled, Marks & Spencer, AstraZeneca & more

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Shares surge stalls, Antofagasta, Imperial Tobacco & more

News & Tips: Shares surge stalls, Antofagasta, Imperial Tobacco & more

More from Shares

Company News 

Getting Britain back to work: by car

Car retail looks set to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic in leaner shape and with a heightened focus on its digital offering

Getting Britain back to work: by car

Full Year Results 

British Land losses soar as retail values plummet

British Land losses soar as retail values plummet

Tip Updates 

Aviva defends dividend cut

Aviva defends dividend cut
BUY

Results 

Petropavlovsk still eyeing 2020 growth

Petropavlovsk still eyeing 2020 growth
BUY

Tip Updates 

Britvic hurt by 'out of home' sales

Britvic hurt by 'out of home' sales
BUY

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now