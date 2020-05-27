Rentokil directors sell down

Pest control and hygiene specialist Rentokil (RTO) hasn’t been left unscathed by the Covid-19 pandemic. While ‘ongoing’ revenue – which excludes the impact of disposals – rose by 7.2 per cent at constant currencies in the first quarter of 2020, this slowed to 4.4 per cent in March. Unsurprisingly, activity relating to hotels, restaurants and catering (‘Horeca’) and offices have been hit hardest. The group is guiding to a larger impact in the second quarter as global lockdown measures bite.

