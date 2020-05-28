BT: the case for slimming down

BT (BT.A) investors faced a second disappointment in less than two weeks earlier this month when reports that it was in discussions to sell a multi-billion-pound stake in Openreach were dismissed. The Financial Times report boosted the telecoms group's share price by 9 per cent, after the market value had sunk to a near-11-year low on the back of management's decision to suspend its annual dividend until 2022.
Taking Stock
Will bond proxies be left high and dry?
Borrowing to fund distributions is never a good idea, but it borders on perverse with the tacit support of regulators
Mark Robinson