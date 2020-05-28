MenuSearch

Join us now

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: stocks hold on, GlaxoSmithKline, easyJet & more

News & Tips: stocks hold on, GlaxoSmithKline, easyJet & more

By Graeme Davies

Shares across London are generally holding on to recent gains, despite concerns around US-China relations with UK small caps, and the Aim index in particular has pushed on strongly this morning. Our Trader writer Neil Wilson says, 'Shares in Hong Kong and Taiwan fell, whilst Japanese equities rose by more than 2 per cent in a mixed session overnight in Asia. The FTSE 100 rallied towards 6200 on the open, but shares in Standard Chartered and HSBC fell, signalling investor concern about what’s going on in Hong Kong. Nevertheless, equity markets continue to strengthen and move out of recent ranges and clear important technical resistance. Confidence in equity markets is strong thanks to more stimulus and signs economies are reopening quicker.' For Neil's full article, click here. 

*From next week we are retiring this News & Tips article in its current form to allow our writers to concentrate on publishing more analysis on the stories that matter earlier in the day. We will still round up the most important stories of the morning and incorporate them in Neil Wilson's Market Outlook which will be published by 10am every morning. Click here to sign up to receive the daily Market Outlook email, or update your preferences in the My Details area of the website.' *

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Today's Market Overview

  1. News & Tips: Hammerson, Provident Financial, British Land & more

  2. News & Tips: easyJet, Ferguson, Foxtons & more

  3. News & Tips: Hong Kong worries spread, Burberry, HSBC & more

Most read today

  1. Tip Updates 

    Aviva defends dividend cut

  2. Stock Screens 

    Eight deep-value shares

  3. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Hammerson, Provident Financial, British Land & more

  4. Simon Thompson 

    Shopping for a bargain buy

  5. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: easyJet, Ferguson, Foxtons & more

More on Today's Market Overview

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Hammerson, Provident Financial, British Land & more

Shopping centre owner's CEO Atkins to step down

News & Tips: Hammerson, Provident Financial, British Land & more

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: easyJet, Ferguson, Foxtons & more

News & Tips: easyJet, Ferguson, Foxtons & more

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Hong Kong worries spread, Burberry, HSBC & more

News & Tips: Hong Kong worries spread, Burberry, HSBC & more

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Equities fall back, Aviva, Whitbread & more

News & Tips: Equities fall back, Aviva, Whitbread & more

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Shares stalled, Marks & Spencer, AstraZeneca & more

News & Tips: Shares stalled, Marks & Spencer, AstraZeneca & more

More from Shares

Company News 

Boohoo buys PrettyLittleThing

The online retailer was subject to a short seller attack earlier this week

Boohoo buys PrettyLittleThing

Taking Stock 

Will bond proxies be left high and dry?

Borrowing to fund distributions is never a good idea, but it borders on perverse with the tacit support of regulators

Mark Robinson

Company News 

BT: the case for slimming down

BT: the case for slimming down

Company News 

Driving the UK's recovery

Driving the UK's recovery

Full Year Results 

British Land losses soar as retail values plummet

British Land losses soar as retail values plummet

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now