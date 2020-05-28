News & Tips: stocks hold on, GlaxoSmithKline, easyJet & more

Shares across London are generally holding on to recent gains, despite concerns around US-China relations with UK small caps, and the Aim index in particular has pushed on strongly this morning. Our Trader writer Neil Wilson says, 'Shares in Hong Kong and Taiwan fell, whilst Japanese equities rose by more than 2 per cent in a mixed session overnight in Asia. The FTSE 100 rallied towards 6200 on the open, but shares in Standard Chartered and HSBC fell, signalling investor concern about what’s going on in Hong Kong. Nevertheless, equity markets continue to strengthen and move out of recent ranges and clear important technical resistance. Confidence in equity markets is strong thanks to more stimulus and signs economies are reopening quicker.' For Neil's full article, click here.

