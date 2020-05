Bubbles are both an exciting and terrifying part of market life, offering investors the potential for both huge gains and also massive losses. But how do investors navigate a phenomenon they often don't know they're experiencing until it bursts? On this week's Investment Hour John Hughman and Megan Boxall are joined by IC experts Algy Hall, Chris Dillow, Philip Ryland and Dave Baxter to try and understand why bubbles form and pop, and what to do if you think you're in one.