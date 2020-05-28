MenuSearch

This week's articles 29 May 2020

By Graeme Davies

FEATURES

 

The world’s best shares

The 15 international companies that every investor should own

 

The world’s hottest shares Part 2 : Amazon

Amazon keeps on making new highs – but can it continue to do so? Neil Wilson weighs up the investment case

 

The original bubble

Method or madness? As its 300th anniversary approaches, analysis of the South Sea Bubble discovers a bit of both, says Philip Ryland

