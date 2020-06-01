MenuSearch

SSP in the eye of the storm

By Alex Janiaud

SSP’s (SSPG) half-year results arrive belatedly on Wednesday 3 June, having been delayed from their original 13 May release date - the airport and railway food and beverage concession operator wanted more time to incorporate the present economic mess in its announcement. Given that its half-year runs to 31 March, and that global travel restrictions were mostly in place for a fleeting part of this period, we’ve not been led to expect a massive coronavirus blow to its interim figures. SSP’s Asia-Pacific business, which accounts for around 8 per cent of its turnover, did incur some pain during February, owing to a sharp decline in passenger numbers. SSP expects its overall half-year revenues to drop by 3 per cent on a constant currency basis.

