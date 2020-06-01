MenuSearch

Ted Baker builds war chest for new era

By Alex Janiaud

Ted Baker (TED) will raise as much as £105m via a share placing and an offer for subscription, as new management bids to revive the ailing fashion retailer after a torrid year that included a £58m overstatement of its inventory and the departure of former chief executive Ray Kelvin over allegations of impropriety.

