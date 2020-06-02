MenuSearch

Join us now

Half Year Results 

Covid-19 is another headache for Gooch & Housego

Covid-19 is another headache for Gooch & Housego

By Nilushi Karunaratne

Gooch & Housego (GHH) – which specialises in photonic technology, such as lasers and fibre optic components – saw its operating profit plunge by more than a third in the six months to 31 March, to £1.9m. This came as the Covid-19 pandemic compounded the downturn in the industrial laser market, sales to which dropped 18 per cent. The uptick in pre-tax profit reflects lower finance costs.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Gooch & Housego Plc

  1. Gooch & Housego plots expansion drive

  2. Gooch & Housego bets on subsea rescue plan

  3. Tough times ahead for Gooch & Housego

Most read today

  1. Company News 

    House prices suffer heaviest fall in more than a decade

  2. Shares 

    The world’s best shares

  3. Shares 

    Big picture: Global airlines on a wing and a prayer

  4. Simon Thompson 

    On a recovery mission

  5. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Stocks nudge up, GBP higher, Intu, Novacyt & more

More on Gooch & Housego Plc

More on Half Year Results

Half Year Results 

Digital growth shields Future from Covid-19

While the pandemic has hit magazine sales, the group’s more diversified media business marched forward in the first half

Digital growth shields Future from Covid-19

Half Year Results 

Does IntegraFin face a price battle?

Does IntegraFin face a price battle?

Half Year Results 

AJ Bell vindicates flight to quality

AJ Bell vindicates flight to quality

Half Year Results 

Greencore demand nosedives

Greencore demand nosedives

Half Year Results 

Imperial cuts dividend to pay debt

Imperial cuts dividend to pay debt

More from Shares

Full Year Results 

Randall and Quilter balances regulatory and investor demands

The insurer managed to boost overall distributions in respect of 2019

Randall and Quilter balances regulatory and investor demands

Full Year Results 

Mediclinic takes Middle East write-down

Mediclinic takes Middle East write-down

Tip Updates 

Warehouse Reit hits dividend target

Warehouse Reit hits dividend target
BUY

Tip Updates 

Card Factory sickly regardless of the virus

Card Factory sickly regardless of the virus
SELL

Company News 

House prices suffer heaviest fall in more than a decade

House prices suffer heaviest fall in more than a decade

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now