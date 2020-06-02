Covid-19 is another headache for Gooch & Housego

Gooch & Housego (GHH) – which specialises in photonic technology, such as lasers and fibre optic components – saw its operating profit plunge by more than a third in the six months to 31 March, to £1.9m. This came as the Covid-19 pandemic compounded the downturn in the industrial laser market, sales to which dropped 18 per cent. The uptick in pre-tax profit reflects lower finance costs.

