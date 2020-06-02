MenuSearch

Full Year Results 

Mediclinic takes Middle East write-down

Mediclinic takes Middle East write-down

By Harriet Clarfelt

March is the final, and typically strongest, month of Mediclinic’s (MDC) financial year. But the transition into the first quarter of FY2021 has played out rather differently for the private hospital operator. Widespread lockdowns and the postponement of non-urgent procedures saw revenues for April drop by more than a third. A high fixed cost base meant that earnings were also badly hit – with a monthly cash loss of £20m, against a profit of £40m in April 2019.

