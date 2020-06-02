Mediclinic takes Middle East write-down

March is the final, and typically strongest, month of Mediclinic’s (MDC) financial year. But the transition into the first quarter of FY2021 has played out rather differently for the private hospital operator. Widespread lockdowns and the postponement of non-urgent procedures saw revenues for April drop by more than a third. A high fixed cost base meant that earnings were also badly hit – with a monthly cash loss of £20m, against a profit of £40m in April 2019.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe