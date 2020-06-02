MenuSearch

Full Year Results 

Randall and Quilter balances regulatory and investor demands

Randall and Quilter balances regulatory and investor demands

By Emma Powell

The desire to keep both global financial regulators and shareholders on side prompted Randall & Quilter (RQIH) to eschew a final cash dividend payment in favour of issuing bonus shares. Investors will receive one new share for every 22 they own, which brings total distributions to an equivalent of 9.9p a share. However, joint-founder Ken Randall said this was a “one-off” and that it would return to cash payments this financial year.

Full Year Results 

Mediclinic takes Middle East write-down

May revenues have picked up after a slump in April

Mediclinic takes Middle East write-down

Full Year Results 

PayPoint subject to dual viral effects

PayPoint subject to dual viral effects

Full Year Results 

British Land losses soar as retail values plummet

British Land losses soar as retail values plummet

Full Year Results 

Synairgen trials treatment for Covid-19

Synairgen trials treatment for Covid-19

Full Year Results 

United Utilities to review AMP7 dividend plans

United Utilities to review AMP7 dividend plans

