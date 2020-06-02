Randall and Quilter balances regulatory and investor demands

The desire to keep both global financial regulators and shareholders on side prompted Randall & Quilter (RQIH) to eschew a final cash dividend payment in favour of issuing bonus shares. Investors will receive one new share for every 22 they own, which brings total distributions to an equivalent of 9.9p a share. However, joint-founder Ken Randall said this was a “one-off” and that it would return to cash payments this financial year.

