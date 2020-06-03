MenuSearch

Playtech directors buy in on US regulatory approval

By Alex Janiaud

Playtech’s (PTEC) chief executive Mor Weizer, along with the chief executive of subsidiary Snaitech, Fabio Schiavolin, added to their personal stakes in the gambling technology company on the same day that it announced that it had received the green light from authorities to offer its casino product to the New Jersey market.

