Playtech directors buy in on US regulatory approval

Playtech’s (PTEC) chief executive Mor Weizer, along with the chief executive of subsidiary Snaitech, Fabio Schiavolin, added to their personal stakes in the gambling technology company on the same day that it announced that it had received the green light from authorities to offer its casino product to the New Jersey market.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe