SSP pleads with investors to reinvest final dividend

SSP (SSP) slumped into a pre-tax loss as the costs of deserted airports and empty railway stations racked up towards the end of its half-year period. The food and beverage concessions operator experienced a wild shift in fortunes across the six months, recording a 1.2 per cent boost to like-for-like sales in its first quarter, which then reversed into a slide of almost a fifth in the ensuing three months.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Taking Stock
An irrational rally if ever there was one
Despite the severity of the initial sell-off, it is difficult to justify the strength of the subsequent rally
Mark Robinson