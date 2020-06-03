MenuSearch

Join us now

Half Year Results 

SSP pleads with investors to reinvest final dividend

SSP pleads with investors to reinvest final dividend

By Alex Janiaud

SSP (SSP) slumped into a pre-tax loss as the costs of deserted airports and empty railway stations racked up towards the end of its half-year period. The food and beverage concessions operator experienced a wild shift in fortunes across the six months, recording a 1.2 per cent boost to like-for-like sales in its first quarter, which then reversed into a slide of almost a fifth in the ensuing three months. 

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on SSP Group Plc

  1. SSP in the eye of the storm

  2. SSP raises £216m and seeks dividend waivers

  3. Surviving the sell-off

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Funded for recovery

  2. Company News 

    House prices suffer heaviest fall in more than a decade

  3. Shares 

    The world’s best shares

  4. Taking Stock 

    An irrational rally if ever there was one

  5. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Stocks grind higher, dollar squeeze, SSP, Wizz Air & more

More on SSP Group Plc

Company News 

SSP in the eye of the storm

The airport and railway concessions operator raised £216m in March

SSP in the eye of the storm

Company News 

SSP raises £216m and seeks dividend waivers

SSP raises £216m and seeks dividend waivers

In depth 

Surviving the sell-off

Surviving the sell-off

Full Year Results 

SSP's £100m buyback takes off

SSP's £100m buyback takes off

Tip Updates 

SSP suffers from Boeing 737 Max grounding

SSP suffers from Boeing 737 Max grounding
HOLD

More on Half Year Results

Half Year Results 

Covid-19 is another headache for Gooch & Housego

The photonics specialist was already grappling with a slower industrial laser market before the pandemic arrived

Covid-19 is another headache for Gooch & Housego

Half Year Results 

Digital growth shields Future from Covid-19

Digital growth shields Future from Covid-19

Half Year Results 

Does IntegraFin face a price battle?

Does IntegraFin face a price battle?

Half Year Results 

AJ Bell vindicates flight to quality

AJ Bell vindicates flight to quality

Half Year Results 

Greencore demand nosedives

Greencore demand nosedives

More from Shares

Coronavirus 

Covid-19: Where is the pharmaceutical progress?

The ultimate guide to investing in the pharmaceutical industry amid coronavirus

Covid-19: Where is the pharmaceutical progress?

Shares 

Navigating healthcare in 7 steps

Navigating healthcare in 7 steps

Taking Stock 

An irrational rally if ever there was one

Despite the severity of the initial sell-off, it is difficult to justify the strength of the subsequent rally

Mark Robinson

Full Year Results 

Wizz Air misses net profit guidance

Wizz Air misses net profit guidance

Company News 

Zoom-ing revenues

Zoom-ing revenues

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now