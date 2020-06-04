Green pioneers

Management of the coronavirus has provided further evidence of humanity’s evolutionary bias towards the short term. From the time it took China to acknowledge there was a problem in Wuhan, to British delays to facilitating adequate testing, actions around the world almost universally came too late to stem the health crisis.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe