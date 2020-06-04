How to spot a company in distress

Loaded with debt and facing a severe shortfall in rental income, shopping centre landlord Intu (INTU) has found itself with its back against the wall. The former FTSE 100 group, which owns Manchester’s Trafford Centre and Lakeside in Essex, is appealing to creditors to permit a standstill in repayments potentially until the end of next year, after warning that it was likely to breach its debt commitments at the end of June.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe