Renewi braces for Covid-19 hit

Renewi’s (RWI) statutory earnings continue to be marred by exceptional charges, which totalled €120m (£107m) in the year to 31 March. These include €56m relating to the disposal of industrial cleaning business Reym, and a €26m charge from a Dutch tax on imported burnable waste. Still, its statutory pre-tax loss narrowed from a year earlier. On a like-for-like basis, underlying operating profit from continuing operations dipped 4 per cent to €82m.

