Full Year Results 

Renewi braces for Covid-19 hit

By Nilushi Karunaratne

Renewi’s (RWI) statutory earnings continue to be marred by exceptional charges, which totalled €120m (£107m) in the year to 31 March. These include €56m relating to the disposal of industrial cleaning business Reym, and a €26m charge from a Dutch tax on imported burnable waste. Still, its statutory pre-tax loss narrowed from a year earlier. On a like-for-like basis, underlying operating profit from continuing operations dipped 4 per cent to €82m.

Pennon rebases dividend for post-Viridor era

The group intends to increase its annual payout by 2 per cent above CPIH over the next five years, which is more generous than peers

Intermediate Capital hit by CLO exposure

Vertu profits hit by coronavirus impairment

Wizz Air misses net profit guidance

Randall and Quilter balances regulatory and investor demands

