Company News 

Seven Days: 5 June 2020

Seven Days: 5 June 2020

By Harriet Clarfelt

Twitter and censorship

Presidential row

Tensions started to escalate last week between US President Donald Trump and Twitter (US:TWTR), with the president signing an executive order targeting social media sites after Twitter added fact-checking messages to posts about mail-in voting. In recent days, criticism has been levelled at Mr Trump for his response to the demonstrations that have been taking place across the US, with people taking to the streets to protest against the police killing of George Floyd, an African-American man, in Minneapolis.

