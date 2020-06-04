The Investment Hour: How is healthcare holding up?

Vaccine and treatment progress in the war on coronavirus is unsurprisingly capturing investor attention. But there is a world of healthcare beyond the pressure of the pandemic, which could provide investors with far more lucrative returns. In this week’s podcast John Hughman and Megan Boxall are joined by Harriet Clarfelt and Mary McDougall to discuss the investment opportunities in the market. Harriet has also spoken to special guest Nina Deka from Robo-Global and we celebrate the long awaited return of Phil Oakley.