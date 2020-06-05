Workspace takes rental income cuts

Workspace (WKP) is braced for a deterioration in occupancy and rental rates this year, after reporting a substantial fall in enquiries since the end of March. The flexible office landlord has halved second-quarter rent for customers representing around three-quarters of its income, or £15m, and has suffered a 30 per cent shortfall in the rent it had expected to collect for that same quarter.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe