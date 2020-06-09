MenuSearch

Full Year Results 

Big Yellow occupancy and pricing stand firm

Big Yellow occupancy and pricing stand firm

By Emma Powell

In some respects, it is not hard to see why the market has attached such a large premium to Big Yellow's (BYG) shares. The onset of lockdown measures may have marginally reduced closing occupancy levels but a 2.7 per cent increase in the average net rent charged per square/foot boosted revenue during the year to March. Occupancy had risen to 82 per cent by the start of June and the average net rent per sq/ft since April was also 1.4 per cent higher. 

