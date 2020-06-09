Oxford Instruments riding Asian recovery

With universities closed across the world, Oxford Instruments’ (OXIG) high-margin products are stuck on the shelf. But the company is in a healthy net cash position thanks to divestments and can bring in sales from its non-academic divisions, which are still performing well in Asia.

