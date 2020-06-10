MenuSearch

Join us now

Full Year Results 

VP starting to recover from Covid blow

VP starting to recover from Covid blow

By Nilushi Karunaratne

With Brexit anxiety weighing on the construction industry, followed by general election uncertainty and the arrival of Covid-19, VP (VP.) saw its revenue fall 5 per cent in the 12 months to 31 March. But the equipment rental specialist kept a tight lid on costs. As such, a 0.8 percentage point expansion in the margin to 14.3 per cent meant like-for-like adjusted operating profit held steady at £51.9m.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Vp Plc

  1. Vp weathers construction slowdown

  2. 11 safe yield shares

  3. CMA investigation overshadows growth at VP

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    A Ben Graham deep value play

  2. Simon Thompson 

    Bull market rules

  3. Company News 

    Rio Tinto's Juukan Gorge destruction has investors asking hard questions

  4. Managing Your Money 

    The best investment platforms for buying ETFs

  5. Shares 

    The world’s best shares

More on Vp Plc

More on Full Year Results

Full Year Results 

LondonMetric capitalises on online delivery demand

The logistics property group has boosted its exposure to 'last mile' delivery assets

LondonMetric capitalises on online delivery demand
BUY

Full Year Results 

Trans-Siberian Gold's niche safe from Covid

Trans-Siberian Gold's niche safe from Covid
BUY

Full Year Results 

Aveva flags challenges to oil sector demand

Aveva flags challenges to oil sector demand

Full Year Results 

Big Yellow occupancy and pricing stand firm

Big Yellow occupancy and pricing stand firm

Full Year Results 

Stobart falls deeper into the red

Stobart falls deeper into the red

More from Shares

Half Year Results 

Paragon base case looks optimistic

The lender is struggling against an unfavourable market backdrop

Paragon base case looks optimistic
HOLD

Taking Stock 

BATS off the menu in emerging markets

The tobacco giant has not been immune to the fallout from Covid-19, but its defensive qualities are certainly in evidence

Mark Robinson

Company News 

Riding back to work

Riding back to work

Company News 

The Great British lock-in

The Great British lock-in

Half Year Results 

Shaftesbury weighs hope against huge uncertainty

Shaftesbury weighs hope against huge uncertainty

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now