Softcat MD sells down

A third-quarter update from Softcat (SCT) revealed that it had achieved growth in revenue, gross profit and operating profit, with cash receipts broadly in line with normal trends. But management flagged a high degree of uncertainty in the months ahead and that the group is by no means immune to the challenges in the wider economy.

