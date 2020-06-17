Employment at the heart of Britain’s recovery

In April, unemployment in the UK remained steady month-on-month at 3.9 per cent. In May, roughly 600,000 fewer Brits were on company payrolls than the previous month. These two starkly contrasting indicators of employment reflect the painfully blurred economic outlook of a country stumbling back to its feet in the wake of an unprecedented shock.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe