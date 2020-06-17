Kingfisher sales stage tentative rebound

Kingfisher’s (KGF) gross profit slid 1.4 per cent in FY20, but its share price climbed up as much as 5 per cent on the news that sales had recovered in the second quarter of this financial year. Revenue in the quarter grew by more than a fifth as some of the group’s stores re-opened in the UK and France. Despite initial closures, the home improvement group was able to maintain sales as it adapted its operating model through click-and-collect and home delivery, driving a fourfold increase in e-commerce sales since mid-March.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe