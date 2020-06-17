MenuSearch

Full Year Results 

Kingfisher sales stage tentative rebound

Kingfisher sales stage tentative rebound

By Lauren Almeida

Kingfisher’s (KGF) gross profit slid 1.4 per cent in FY20, but its share price climbed up as much as 5 per cent on the news that sales had recovered in the second quarter of this financial year. Revenue in the quarter grew by more than a fifth as some of the group’s stores re-opened in the UK and France. Despite initial closures, the home improvement group was able to maintain sales as it adapted its operating model through click-and-collect and home delivery, driving a fourfold increase in e-commerce sales since mid-March.

