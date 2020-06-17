SSE confirms dividend despite rising bad debts

SSE (SSE) did not disappoint income-hungry investors, confirming a full-year dividend of 80p a share and announcing plans to declare an interim dividend of 24.4p in November. That is despite expectations of £150m- £200m coronavirus-related hit to operating profits this year from rising bad debts among business customers. The customer-facing business has already felt some of the effects of unpaid bills, which resulted in operating profits declining more than a third for that division last year.

