MenuSearch

Join us now

Full Year Results 

Wincanton profits dip on Covid-19 writedown

Wincanton profits dip on Covid-19 writedown

By Nilushi Karunaratne

Logistics group Wincanton (WIN) reaped the benefit of new business wins in the year to 31 March, with a five-year contract with Morrisons (MRW) helping to propel grocery revenue up more than a quarter to £228m. Combined with new customer pick-ups in general merchandise and increased scale and efficiency boosting margins, the larger ‘retail and consumer’ division saw like-for-like underlying operating profit jump 17 per cent to £36m.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Wincanton Plc

  1. Two cheap growth shares

  2. Wincanton reveals margin improvement

  3. Retiring Wincanton chief executive sells down

Most read today

  1. Funds & ETFs 

    Shares I love: Dunelm

  2. Simon Thompson 

    Four small-cap situations offering outperformance

  3. Stock Screens 

    Blue-chip Covid winners

  4. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Equities rebound on Covid breakthrough, Boohoo, William Hill & more

  5. Top 50 ETFs 

    Top 50 ETFs 2020

More on Wincanton Plc

More on Full Year Results

Full Year Results 

SSE confirms dividend despite rising bad debts

The energy giant plans to cut capital expenditure and make disposals to protect payments to shareholders

SSE confirms dividend despite rising bad debts

Full Year Results 

Telecom Plus boosts dividend

Telecom Plus boosts dividend
BUY

Full Year Results 

B&M retains expansion objectives

B&M retains expansion objectives

Full Year Results 

Castings’ first half progress wiped out

Castings’ first half progress wiped out
SELL

Full Year Results 

Johnson Matthey gets ready for car industry crunch

Johnson Matthey gets ready for car industry crunch
HOLD

More from Shares

Company News 

Signs of a bull market in general insurance?

While Covid-19-related claims have dominated the narrative around general insurers, recent noises are very bullish

Signs of a bull market in general insurance?

Company News 

Amigo investors reject founder's plan

Amigo investors reject founder's plan

Company News 

Serco soars as guidance restored

Serco soars as guidance restored

Coronavirus 

Should I buy a house now?

Should I buy a house now?

Company News 

Domino’s shares plunge as coronavirus bites profits

Domino’s shares plunge as coronavirus bites profits
SELL

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now