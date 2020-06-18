MenuSearch

Full Year Results 

Berkeley maintains returns targets

Berkeley maintains returns targets

By Emma Powell

Although April and May sales volumes were around half the normal level, Berkeley (BKG) is betting on a bounceback in the UK housing market by the end of its current financial year in April 2021. The housebuilder is continuing to target a cumulative return on capital employed of 15 per cent for the six years to 2025, equivalent to an average annual pre-tax profit of £500m, although it does expect two-thirds of this year’s profits to be weighted towards the second half.

