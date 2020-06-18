MenuSearch

Join us now

Podcasts 

Liquidity: the good, the bad and the investment strategy

By IC Podcasts

Liquidity or illiquidity is a tentative topic for British investors, especially in the wake of the Woodford fiasco of 2019. In coronavirus markets, liquidity is again being used as a dirty word – should we be fearful of rallies driven by liquidity? Phil Oakley and Chris Dillow have joined Megan Boxall and Dave Baxter to help answer that question. And Alex Hamer has introduced us to the idea of illiquidity as an investment strategy.

There are a couple of articles in the mag this week that it might be worth dropping into the podcast page as well: Chris Dillow on not being fearful of liquidity driven rallies and Phil Oakley's musings on whether the the stock market is detached from reality.

More on Podcasts

Podcasts 

The Investment Hour: Reopening Britain

As full lockdown begins to ease, Britain is starting to get back on its feet. But what state is the consumer industry in? And is it prepared for the challenges of a post-coronavirus world?

The Investment Hour: Reopening Britain

Podcasts 

The Investment Hour: How is healthcare holding up?

The Investment Hour: How is healthcare holding up?

Podcasts 

The Investment Hour: Living in a bubble

The Investment Hour: Living in a bubble

Podcasts 

Income from equities amid dividend cuts and inflation protection

Income from equities amid dividend cuts and inflation protection

Podcasts 

The Investment Hour: The new future

The Investment Hour: The new future

More from Shares

Coronavirus 

Use Covid-19 recovery to slow climate change, says IEA

Research body lays out multi-trillion-dollar plan for world economy to spring back from Covid-19 and slow climate change

Use Covid-19 recovery to slow climate change, says IEA

In depth 

Healthcare’s big reboot

Healthcare’s big reboot

Private Investor's Diary Portfolio 

Taking a bullish cue from history

Taking a bullish cue from history

Tips of the Week 

Nestlé: diversified brand power

Nestlé: diversified brand power
BUY

Tips of the Week 

Signature Aviation's take-off looks premature

Signature Aviation's take-off looks premature
SELL

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now