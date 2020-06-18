MenuSearch

Full Year Results 

National Grid warns of £400m Covid-19 shock

National Grid warns of £400m Covid-19 shock

By Nilushi Karunaratne

Income investors will be pleased to hear that National Grid (NG.) increased its final dividend for the year to 31 March, sticking to its policy of growing the annual payout by at least retail price index inflation. This was despite underlying operating profit coming in flat at £3.45bn, falling short of analyst consensus of £3.58bn (as compiled by FactSet). Earnings were weighed down by an additional £117m provision for customer bad debts in the US, reflecting the impact of Covid-19.

BUY

