MenuSearch

Join us now

Company News 

Can commercial landlords expect income recovery?

Can commercial landlords expect income recovery?

By Emma Powell

Most commercial landlords are bracing for a further hit to their income, but this week it will become apparent exactly which tenants are under most strain as third quarter rents fall due. The picture looks most stark for those leasing space to retail and leisure companies, who after enduring almost three months of store closures, are facing severe pressure on their cashflows.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Company News

  1. Hospitality and leisure sector to open up on 4 July

  2. Apple breaks up with Intel

  3. Menzies takes off following better-than-expected trading

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Six small-cap buys

  2. Stock Screens 

    30 cash magic stocks

  3. Managing Your Money 

    The best platforms for buying overseas stocks

  4. Tip Updates 

    Polar's tech strategies deliver as others falter

  5. AlphaScreens 

    Boohoo backed to lead Aim fightback

    Alpha

More on Company News

Company News 

Hospitality and leisure sector to open up on 4 July

Gym-goers will not be able to return to fitness clubs

Hospitality and leisure sector to open up on 4 July

Company News 

Apple breaks up with Intel

Apple breaks up with Intel

Company News 

Menzies takes off following better-than-expected trading

Menzies takes off following better-than-expected trading

Company News 

Glencore hit by yet another investigation

Glencore hit by yet another investigation

Company News 

JD Sports set to appoint administrator for Go Outdoors

JD Sports set to appoint administrator for Go Outdoors

More from Shares

Company News 

Hospitality and leisure sector to open up on 4 July

Gym-goers will not be able to return to fitness clubs

Hospitality and leisure sector to open up on 4 July

Tip Updates 

Cranswick cites positive start to current year

Cranswick cites positive start to current year
BUY

Managing Your Money 

The best platforms for buying overseas stocks

The best platforms for buying overseas stocks

Full Year Results 

Scapa comes unstuck on exceptionals

Scapa comes unstuck on exceptionals

Company News 

Apple breaks up with Intel

Apple breaks up with Intel

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now