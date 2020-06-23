MenuSearch

Full Year Results 

Scapa comes unstuck on exceptionals

Scapa comes unstuck on exceptionals

By Alex Janiaud

It is approaching 12 months since Scapa (SCPA) launched legal action against medical technology group ConvaTec (CTEC), formerly Scapa’s biggest healthcare customer, over its decision to exit a contract worth $30m (£24m). The matter remains unresolved, and the impact of the lost contract sat among a raft of exceptional charges amounting to £68.4m for the year. Once one-offs are disregarded, adjusted operating profit was 29 per cent down on the prior year.

