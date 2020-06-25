MenuSearch

Full Year Results 

Auto Trader returns to full rates in July

Auto Trader returns to full rates in July

By Lauren Almeida

Auto Trader’s (AUTO) revenue streams have been hit badly by the cessation of normal commercial activity, but the website promptly took steps to support its customers, including a 25 per cent discount for vehicle retailers during June. But with visitors and enquiries rebounding to record levels, management said today that it plans to return to full rates from 1 July. 

