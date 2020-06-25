Mitie buys Interserve arm

MenuSearch

Full Year Results 

By Lauren Almeida

Mitie (MTO) is set to acquire Interserve Facilities Management for a total consideration of £271m, supported by a £201m rights issue. The deal will significantly expand the group’s industry footprint, creating what chief executive Phil Bentley describes as “the UK’s largest facilities management company”. 

