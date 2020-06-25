Seven Days: 26 June 2020

Reopening hospitality and leisure

Gyms remain closed

Prime minister Boris Johnson has given the green light for pubs, restaurants, hotels and cinemas to reopen across England on 4 July. The two-metre social distancing rule will be replaced with a ‘one-metre plus’ rule, with the government satisfied that the coronavirus rate of infection has fallen sufficiently. The relaxation of social distancing will also permit two households to stay overnight in self-contained accommodation, including hotels, as long as shared facilities are kept clean. But indoor gyms and bowling alleys remain closed.