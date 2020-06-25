MenuSearch

Join us now

Company News 

Seven Days: 26 June 2020

Seven Days: 26 June 2020

By Harriet Clarfelt

Reopening hospitality and leisure

Gyms remain closed

Prime minister Boris Johnson has given the green light for pubs, restaurants, hotels and cinemas to reopen across England on 4 July. The two-metre social distancing rule will be replaced with a ‘one-metre plus’ rule, with the government satisfied that the coronavirus rate of infection has fallen sufficiently. The relaxation of social distancing will also permit two households to stay overnight in self-contained accommodation, including hotels, as long as shared facilities are kept clean. But indoor gyms and bowling alleys remain closed.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Company News

  1. Quilter gets its timing right

  2. Unite raises £300m to cut debt and boost developments

  3. Surge in housing demand starts to ease

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Six small-cap buys

  2. The Trader 

    Buy the breakout at Boohoo

  3. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Equities in retreat as cases advance, oil drops, BAE, Mitie & more

  4. Half Year Results 

    Crest Nicholson impairs stock as price outlook worsens

  5. Company News 

    Surge in housing demand starts to ease

More on Company News

Company News 

Quilter gets its timing right

The wealth management group’s £375m buyback programme has started well

Quilter gets its timing right

Company News 

Unite raises £300m to cut debt and boost developments

Unite raises £300m to cut debt and boost developments

Company News 

Surge in housing demand starts to ease

Surge in housing demand starts to ease

Company News 

Petrofac outlines Covid-19 pressures

Petrofac outlines Covid-19 pressures

Company News 

Can commercial landlords expect income recovery?

Can commercial landlords expect income recovery?

More from Shares

Tips of the Week 

Tap into Safestore's quality income

The self-storage specialist has a solid track record of boosting cash generation and during the pandemic has managed to collect rent in line with historic norms

Tap into Safestore's quality income
BUY

Tips & Ideas 

Try on Joules

Try on Joules
BUY

Tips of the Week 

Industrial collapse knocks Victrex

Industrial collapse knocks Victrex
SELL

China 

Asia’s mega potential

Asia’s mega potential

China 

Titans of the East

Titans of the East

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now