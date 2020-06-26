Marston’s £40m viral hit - with more to come

Coronavirus reduced Marston’s (MARS) half year revenues by £40m, with the pub and brewing group forced to close its doors to customers on 21 March. It also recorded around £16m in costs prompted by Covid-19, which included debt provisions and changes to stock valuations. Marston's plans to open 85 to 90 per cent of its English pubs from 4 July.

