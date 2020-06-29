MenuSearch

Join us now

BP sells off petrochemicals unit to Ineos for $5bn

Company News 

BP sells off petrochemicals unit to Ineos for $5bn

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on BP Plc

  1. What BP’s hybrid bond sale means for shareholders

  2. BP cuts long-term oil price assumption by 30 per cent

  3. BP keeps dividend as earnings smashed

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Bargain shares opportunities

  2. Company News 

    Lloyds faces economic reality check

  3. Company News 

    Wirecard fallout spreads to UK fintechs

  4. Company News 

    Intu shares suspended as it falls into administration

  5. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Coronavirus outbreaks leave stocks stuck in their ranges, Costain, Lookers & more

More on BP Plc

Tip Updates 

What BP’s hybrid bond sale means for shareholders

Any claims of a reduction in gearing should be taken with a pinch of salt

What BP’s hybrid bond sale means for shareholders
SELL

Company News 

BP cuts long-term oil price assumption by 30 per cent

BP cuts long-term oil price assumption by 30 per cent
SELL

Company News 

BP keeps dividend as earnings smashed

BP keeps dividend as earnings smashed
SELL

Commodities 

Drowning in oil

Drowning in oil

Company News 

BP cuts spending, flags divestment cash risk

BP cuts spending, flags divestment cash risk
SELL

More on Company News

Company News 

Mortgage approvals fall to 20-year low

Lenders are taking a more cautious approach to applications, reducing the number of available mortgage products

Mortgage approvals fall to 20-year low

Company News 

Will the Facebook boycott have any impact?

Will the Facebook boycott have any impact?

Company News 

Intu shares suspended as it falls into administration

Intu shares suspended as it falls into administration

Company News 

Wirecard fallout spreads to UK fintechs

Wirecard fallout spreads to UK fintechs

Company News 

Lloyds faces economic reality check

Lloyds faces economic reality check

More from Shares

Full Year Results 

Anexo’s cash collections speed ahead

The integrated credit hire and legal services provider reaped the benefit of investment in more legal staff

Anexo’s cash collections speed ahead

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Concentrated tech investing is still paying off

Concentrated tech investing is still paying off
Alpha

Company News 

Mortgage approvals fall to 20-year low

Mortgage approvals fall to 20-year low

Company News 

Will the Facebook boycott have any impact?

Will the Facebook boycott have any impact?

Company News 

Intu shares suspended as it falls into administration

Intu shares suspended as it falls into administration

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now