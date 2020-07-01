MenuSearch

Join us now

Directors Deals 

Telecom Plus director banks £34m

Telecom Plus director banks £34m

By Lauren Almeida

Telecom Plus’s (TEP) executive chairman Charles Wigoder sold £33.75m-worth of shares on 26 June. The group said in a statement that Mr Wigoder had sold part of his holding "in order to meet strong institutional demand and enable him to diversify his personal investment portfolio". The company also noted that Mr Wigoder will not sell any further shares for at least one year, subject to waiver by Peel Hunt and Numis Securities. He still remains the largest personal shareholder with a holding of around 12 per cent. Mr Wigoder was not available for comment. 

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Directors deals

  1. Departing National Express chief executive sells down

  2. Ashmore CEO banks £43.5m in share sale

  3. Renishaw director sells down

Most read today

  1. The Big Theme 

    Pick the right fund to capture the next leg up for tech

  2. Simon Thompson 

    Bargain shares opportunities

  3. Company News 

    Yet another board coup at Petropavlovsk

  4. Company News 

    Shell to take up to $22bn hit on lower oil price

  5. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Stocks head for best quarter in years, On The Beach, Cineworld & more

More on Directors deals

Directors Deals 

Departing National Express chief executive sells down

The coach operator raised £235m via a share placing in May

Departing National Express chief executive sells down

Directors Deals 

Ashmore CEO banks £43.5m in share sale

Ashmore CEO banks £43.5m in share sale

Directors Deals 

Renishaw director sells down

Renishaw director sells down

Directors Deals 

Time Out director buys in

Time Out director buys in

Directors Deals 

OneSavings Bank insider calls the top

OneSavings Bank insider calls the top

More from Shares

Education 

Further reading: is value investing due to rebound?

O'Shaughnessy Asset Management's head of research argues that value investing outperforms over the longer term

Further reading: is value investing due to rebound?

Tip Updates 

Ex Indivior boss pleads guilty to DoJ charge

Ex Indivior boss pleads guilty to DoJ charge
SELL

Directors Deals 

Departing National Express chief executive sells down

Departing National Express chief executive sells down

Company News 

Kier tumbles as debt spikes

Kier tumbles as debt spikes
SELL

Company News 

Sainsbury’s online sales explode, but CEO plays down lasting impact

Sainsbury’s online sales explode, but CEO plays down lasting impact
SELL

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now