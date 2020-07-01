Telecom Plus director banks £34m

Telecom Plus’s (TEP) executive chairman Charles Wigoder sold £33.75m-worth of shares on 26 June. The group said in a statement that Mr Wigoder had sold part of his holding "in order to meet strong institutional demand and enable him to diversify his personal investment portfolio". The company also noted that Mr Wigoder will not sell any further shares for at least one year, subject to waiver by Peel Hunt and Numis Securities. He still remains the largest personal shareholder with a holding of around 12 per cent. Mr Wigoder was not available for comment.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe