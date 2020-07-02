Defusing the debt bomb

Central bank intervention and a retreat of more apocalyptic narratives on Covid-19 can be credited for the FTSE All-Share rallying around 28 per cent from its March low. Investors in shares have had a reprieve, but a genuine recovery depends on the real economy, which is vulnerable to a dreaded second wave reigniting the fear factor.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis