MenuSearch

Join us now

Trading Ideas 

Mining for profits with Anglo American

Mining for profits with Anglo American

By Michael Taylor

Anglo American (AAL) is a stock I’m sure you will be familiar with. It is one of the bellwethers for the mining sector, and owner of the De Beers diamond company. It also bought out the previously listed Sirius Minerals, the Yorkshire-based polyhalite project, for 5.5p – a figure that many felt undervalued the company. But in the stock market, equity is only worth what somebody else is willing to pay. And at that point in time, Anglo American was the only game in town. 

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Trading Ideas

  1. Has Rightmove's run come to an end?

  2. Who's next?

  3. State of the consumer, momentum wins, Simon Thompson podcast & more

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Bargain shares opportunities

  2. Company News 

    SSP set to cut more than half of UK jobs

  3. Directors Deals 

    Departing National Express chief executive sells down

  4. Simon Thompson's Alpha Reports 

    Profit from the home working boom

    Alpha

  5. Managing Your Money 

    How to review your investment portfolio

More on Trading Ideas

Trading Ideas 

Has Rightmove's run come to an end?

Rightmove’s shares have fallen 40 per cent already, but industry challenges mean they could fall a lot further

Michael Taylor

Trading Ideas 

Who's next?

Who's next?

Trading Ideas 

State of the consumer, momentum wins, Simon Thompson podcast & more

Trading Ideas 

Yellen surprises

Fed chair hints at interest rate ceiling

Nicole Elliott

Trading Ideas 

Splits at bank

More from Shares

Shares 

Wirecard fallout: a history of corporate deception

A dip into the archives reveals certain similarities between Wirecard and companies that have been exposed as fraudulent

Wirecard fallout: a history of corporate deception

Full Year Results 

Industrial weakness set to weigh on DS Smith

Industrial weakness set to weigh on DS Smith

Company News 

Avon gets rid of dairy arm

Avon gets rid of dairy arm
BUY

Company News 

Meggitt hit by aviation slump in first half

Meggitt hit by aviation slump in first half

Company News 

ABF points to “encouraging” Primark reopening

ABF points to “encouraging” Primark reopening

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now