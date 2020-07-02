Mining for profits with Anglo American

Anglo American (AAL) is a stock I’m sure you will be familiar with. It is one of the bellwethers for the mining sector, and owner of the De Beers diamond company. It also bought out the previously listed Sirius Minerals, the Yorkshire-based polyhalite project, for 5.5p – a figure that many felt undervalued the company. But in the stock market, equity is only worth what somebody else is willing to pay. And at that point in time, Anglo American was the only game in town.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Trading Ideas
Has Rightmove's run come to an end?
Rightmove’s shares have fallen 40 per cent already, but industry challenges mean they could fall a lot further
Michael Taylor