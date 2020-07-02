MenuSearch

Join us now

Half Year Results 

Property write-downs plunge Mitchells & Butlers into loss

Property write-downs plunge Mitchells & Butlers into loss

By Alex Janiaud

Coronavirus has seen Mitchells & Butlers (MAB) tumble to a half year loss, after the group took a £148m charge that was largely attributable to the downward revaluation of its estate. The pub and restaurant operator’s interim results include nearly four weeks of enforced closure. Mitchells recorded a further £11m write-down linked to the disposal and donation of food, while the value of its property portfolio has dropped by £524m.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Mitchells & Butlers Plc

  1. Mitchells & Butlers prompts analyst upgrades

  2. Mitchells & Butlers sales volumes flat

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Bargain shares opportunities

  2. Company News 

    SSP set to cut more than half of UK jobs

  3. Directors Deals 

    Departing National Express chief executive sells down

  4. Simon Thompson's Alpha Reports 

    Profit from the home working boom

    Alpha

  5. Managing Your Money 

    How to review your investment portfolio

More on Mitchells & Butlers Plc

More on Half Year Results

Half Year Results 

On The Beach burned by Covid-19

The budget holiday operator has seen bookings (and earnings) slump in the wake of the global pandemic

On The Beach burned by Covid-19

Half Year Results 

Marston’s £40m viral hit - with more to come

Marston’s £40m viral hit - with more to come

Half Year Results 

easyJet on the non-pre-emption trail

easyJet on the non-pre-emption trail

Half Year Results 

Crest Nicholson impairs stock as price outlook worsens

Crest Nicholson impairs stock as price outlook worsens

Half Year Results 

Blue Prism's losses widen

Blue Prism's losses widen

More from Shares

Shares 

Wirecard fallout: a history of corporate deception

A dip into the archives reveals certain similarities between Wirecard and companies that have been exposed as fraudulent

Wirecard fallout: a history of corporate deception

Full Year Results 

Industrial weakness set to weigh on DS Smith

Industrial weakness set to weigh on DS Smith

Trading Ideas 

Mining for profits with Anglo American

Mining for profits with Anglo American

Company News 

Avon gets rid of dairy arm

Avon gets rid of dairy arm
BUY

Company News 

Meggitt hit by aviation slump in first half

Meggitt hit by aviation slump in first half

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now