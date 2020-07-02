Property write-downs plunge Mitchells & Butlers into loss

Coronavirus has seen Mitchells & Butlers (MAB) tumble to a half year loss, after the group took a £148m charge that was largely attributable to the downward revaluation of its estate. The pub and restaurant operator’s interim results include nearly four weeks of enforced closure. Mitchells recorded a further £11m write-down linked to the disposal and donation of food, while the value of its property portfolio has dropped by £524m.

