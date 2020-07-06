MenuSearch

Andy Bell: "We're trying to plan what the new normal looks like"

By Megan Boxall

Andy Bell is the co-founder and chief executive of AJ Bell, one of the UK’s largest investment platforms with over a quarter a million customers and at last count just under £50bn in assets under management. Since its IPO in 2018, AJ Bell has been one of the best performing shares in the FTSE 250. In this podcast, we discuss trends in investor behaviour since the pandemic took hold, the economic outlook for the UK, and signs of rising shareholder democracy.

 

Click on the links below to understand more about AJ Bell and its peers 

AJ Bell vindicates flight to quality

A flight to quality means AJ Bell's share price is up for the year to date, despite a 30 per cent downgrade on earnings forecasts for next year. Alex Newman assesses what that means for the investment case, here.

The best investment platforms for buying ETFs

To invest in exchange traded funds (ETFs), investors must first have, or choose, an online platform or broker. This online guide will help you compare costs and find a platform that suits your own personal needs.

The best platforms for buying overseas stocks

Investing in overseas stock exchanges used to be costly, complicated and time consuming. But advances in technology and the development of investment platforms have made this more straightforward. In this guide, Mary McDougall examines which investment platforms allow you to invest overseas most efficiently.

