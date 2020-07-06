Andy Bell: "We're trying to plan what the new normal looks like"

Andy Bell is the co-founder and chief executive of AJ Bell, one of the UK’s largest investment platforms with over a quarter a million customers and at last count just under £50bn in assets under management. Since its IPO in 2018, AJ Bell has been one of the best performing shares in the FTSE 250. In this podcast, we discuss trends in investor behaviour since the pandemic took hold, the economic outlook for the UK, and signs of rising shareholder democracy.

