Carson Block: "Markets are not allocating capital properly"

By Megan Boxall

Carson Block doesn’t think markets are functioning as they should be, “they’re not allocating capital properly, they’re allocating capital based on BS”.

In March, as coronavirus infected markets crashed down, the famed activist short seller was getting close to “thinking about going long”. The recovery since then has depressed him. “Rome is burning and the markets are going up,” he laments in this punchy interview – the first in the IC’s new series of podcasts.

Carson Block made his name shorting fraudulent Chinese companies listed in the US. He has since brought down dodgy businesses listed in the US, Europe and the UK. He still runs his investment management firm from California and publishes all his research to expose dubious accounting and downright fraud.

 

Click on the links below to read more about some of the stories discussed

The year of contagion

This will surely be the year of contagion. And Mr Bearbull is willing to bet that, of the contagions that have visited us in 2020, history will judge the social sort will be more significant than the viral. Click here to continue reading.

The Wirecard scandal: what went wrong?

In less than a fortnight, Wirecard went from one of Europe’s most hyped financial technology firms to insolvency, all-but extinguishing the value of a company that was worth almost €20bn (£18bn) as recently as April. Alex Newman walks us through the full story here.

Investment Hour: Cold War 2 - China

Is the potential growth in China worth the risk to western investors? Or has the recent escalation of tensions between China and Hong Kong made this a market that is best avoided? Part one of our double-header podcast on the tensions between China and the US attempts to answer those questions.

