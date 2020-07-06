MenuSearch

Derek Leatherdale: "Covid will accelerate structural instabilities in politics"

By Megan Boxall

For more than a decade Derek Leatherdale worked at HSBC, where he was based in the bank’s government affairs division and set up the internal geopolitical risk team. He is currently a risk consultant at GRI Strategies advising companies on geopolitical volatility. We talk with Derek discuss some of the geopolitical flashpoints moving markets, and whether companies and investors might soon have to pick a side in the US-China stand-off.

 

Click on the links below to read more about the topics discussed 

Hong Kong presents intractable dilemma for HSBC

​​​​​With the bank’s most profitable region in the eye of a geopolitical storm, is the shares’ low risk premium about to disappear? Alex Newman attempts to answer that question in this article.

HSBC backs Beijing

HSBC has publicly thrown its weight behind China’s proposed national security laws for Hong Kong, after the lender's Asia Pacific CEO Peter Wong signed a petition backing the controversial measures. Click here to find out what that means for the investment case.

