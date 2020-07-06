Network International expects revenue drop-off

Network International (NETW) expects revenue to drop by as much as a fifth in 2020, as client transactions continued to fall in the first half. The payments services provider has been hit by the decline in international spend following global lockdowns, although it expects a gradual recovery in domestic spend in the Middle East during the second half.

