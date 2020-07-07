MenuSearch

Join us now

Full Year Results 

JD Sports hamstrung by Go Outdoors

JD Sports hamstrung by Go Outdoors

By Alex Janiaud

Given their timeframe, JD Sports Fashion’s (JD.) full-year results figures don’t capture the impact of coronavirus and associated store closures. The sports fashion retailer delayed the release of its results in April in order to provide investors with more clarity on the consequences of the pandemic. It has warned that customers have proven nervous about re-entering stores following the relaxation of the lockdown. 

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on JD Sports Fashion Plc

  1. JD Sports set to appoint administrator for Go Outdoors

  2. JD Sports chairman sells down

  3. CMA blocks JD Sports acquisition of Footasylum

Most read today

  1. Stock Screens 

    12 cheap small-cap growth plays

  2. Simon Thompson 

    On the hunt for recovery buys

  3. Coronavirus 

    Should I buy a house now?

  4. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Equities feel the hangover, JD Sports, Reach & more

  5. Podcasts 

    Carson Block: "Markets are not allocating capital properly"

More on JD Sports Fashion Plc

Company News 

JD Sports set to appoint administrator for Go Outdoors

The sports fashion retailer is also appealing a CMA ruling

JD Sports set to appoint administrator for Go Outdoors

Directors Deals 

JD Sports chairman sells down

JD Sports chairman sells down

Company News 

CMA blocks JD Sports acquisition of Footasylum

CMA blocks JD Sports acquisition of Footasylum
BUY

Tip Updates 

JD Sports may be forced to sell Footasylum

JD Sports may be forced to sell Footasylum
BUY

Tip Updates 

JD slips following majority shareholder's sale

JD slips following majority shareholder's sale
BUY

More on Full Year Results

Full Year Results 

Photo-Me faces long Covid-19 rout

Even without a second wave, the photobooth, laundry and juice machine company says it will take three years to get back to pre-pandemic activity levels

Photo-Me faces long Covid-19 rout
SELL

Full Year Results 

Halfords' profits hit by Cycle Republic exit

Halfords' profits hit by Cycle Republic exit
BUY

Full Year Results 

Manolete feels "zero impact" from Covid-19

Manolete feels "zero impact" from Covid-19
BUY

Full Year Results 

Industrial weakness set to weigh on DS Smith

Industrial weakness set to weigh on DS Smith

Full Year Results 

Civitas plans to broaden income streams

Civitas plans to broaden income streams
BUY

More from Shares

Full Year Results 

Photo-Me faces long Covid-19 rout

Even without a second wave, the photobooth, laundry and juice machine company says it will take three years to get back to pre-pandemic activity levels

Photo-Me faces long Covid-19 rout
SELL

Results 

Micro Focus swings to $1bn loss on impairment charge

Micro Focus swings to $1bn loss on impairment charge

Full Year Results 

Halfords' profits hit by Cycle Republic exit

Halfords' profits hit by Cycle Republic exit
BUY

Company News 

Reach cuts jobs amid ad declines

Reach cuts jobs amid ad declines

Company News 

Whitbread’s sales plunge, but some demand returning

Whitbread’s sales plunge, but some demand returning

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now